$3.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 34.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Aramark by 23.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aramark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

