300 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,251,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock traded down $25.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $487.93. 22,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,806. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $479.10 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,206. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.