3,424 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 65,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.