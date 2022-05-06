3,560 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.69. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

