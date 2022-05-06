357,582 Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 357,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 9,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 37.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

