372 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $125.83 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

