3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $4.77 on Thursday, hitting $149.46. 3,288,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average of $164.36. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

