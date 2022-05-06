$4.13 EPS Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $4.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $9.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

CHDN traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.22. 668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.67. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

