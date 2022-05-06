$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) to report $4.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.40 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $20.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $21.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,405. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.05. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

