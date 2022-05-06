$40.66 Million in Sales Expected for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) to post $40.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.40 million. MVB Financial reported sales of $32.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full-year sales of $161.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.92 million to $162.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $199.14 million, with estimates ranging from $197.28 million to $201.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MVB Financial by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MVB Financial by 113.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 54,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $480.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.88. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

About MVB Financial (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

