40,996 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
