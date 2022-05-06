41,000 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,396. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

