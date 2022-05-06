42,295 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.5% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $122.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,310 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average is $136.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

