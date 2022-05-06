$426.69 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) to report sales of $426.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.46 million and the highest is $439.08 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $378.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $36.36. 14,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,593. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.