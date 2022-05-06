42,680 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. 709,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,941,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

