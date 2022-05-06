435,965 Shares in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 435,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAIAU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,010,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIAU remained flat at $$10.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.06.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.