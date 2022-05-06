4,500 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78,564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.70. 7,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,459. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

