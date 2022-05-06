$499.97 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) to post sales of $499.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $509.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.51 million. Itron reported sales of $489.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Itron by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. 4,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itron has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

