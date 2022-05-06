$5.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $5.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.83 and the highest is $6.18. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $5.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $25.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $25.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $30.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.50 to $32.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

AMP opened at $270.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.64 and its 200 day moving average is $298.69. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

