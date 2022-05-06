5,000 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after acquiring an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after acquiring an additional 295,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock traded down $11.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.22 and its 200 day moving average is $311.49. Signature Bank has a one year low of $223.96 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

