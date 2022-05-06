500,000 Shares in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTFU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,084,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,822,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,001,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

ENTFU remained flat at $$10.09 on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,245. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.