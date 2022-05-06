500,000 Shares in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYU) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRYU remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Friday. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

