500,000 Shares in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYU) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTRYU remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Friday. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.
Monterey Bio Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monterey Bio Acquisition (MTRYU)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.