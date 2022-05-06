5,587 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

ALL stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $129.79. 56,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,669. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

