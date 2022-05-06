55I LLC Acquires 170 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

Shares of BA stock opened at $150.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.93. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

