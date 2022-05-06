55I LLC Boosts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $140.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

