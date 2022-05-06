55I LLC Invests $287,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.