55I LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

APD stock opened at $235.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day moving average of $270.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

