55I LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 159,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 109,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

JPUS stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.21 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64.

