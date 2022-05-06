55I LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

55I LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,836,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 164,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 148,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after buying an additional 73,898 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 69,384 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

