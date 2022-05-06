55I LLC Sells 10,130 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

55I LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

