55I LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $74.06 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

