575 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,489,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.89.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

