5,965 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,273,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,522,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBLX traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 831,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,130. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

