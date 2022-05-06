59,919 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.6% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $559,354,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,407 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,391. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

