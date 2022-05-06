$6.05 EPS Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.88 and the highest is $6.19. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $6.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $25.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $27.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $28.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.36.

NOC traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

