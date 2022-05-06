$6.88 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $8.75 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $26.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molecular Templates.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 96.66%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 139,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
