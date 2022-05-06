$6.88 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $8.75 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $26.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 96.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 139,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.