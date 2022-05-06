60,338 Shares in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Valneva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valneva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $24.20 on Friday. Valneva SE has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Valneva Profile (Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.