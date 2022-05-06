$63.30 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $63.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $59.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $256.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $260.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $270.65 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $273.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 120,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,413. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,595,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.