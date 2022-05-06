702 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,087,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of DHR stock opened at $251.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.02 and its 200-day moving average is $292.36.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.