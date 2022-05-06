708 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG stock traded down $19.33 on Friday, reaching $578.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $641.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.