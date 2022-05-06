$71.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) will announce $71.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted sales of $63.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $298.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $299.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $327.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. 1,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,446. The company has a market cap of $755.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

