7,164 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DASH traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. 537,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,717. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.04 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

