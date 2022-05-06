7,740 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,728,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

