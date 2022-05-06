7,899 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.00. 24,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,059. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.58.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

