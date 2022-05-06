7,901 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Capitol Family Office Inc.

Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. American Tower comprises about 1.6% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

AMT traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $243.99. 135,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.59. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

