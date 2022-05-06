$8.82 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) to announce $8.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $49.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.03 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $99.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 934,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,023. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.03.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

