8,399 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,587,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,828,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

