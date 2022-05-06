8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $523,858.77 and $30,934.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000238 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002138 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003097 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000232 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.