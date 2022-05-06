$98.28 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $98.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.24 million and the highest is $99.70 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $81.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $407.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.23 million to $409.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $486.23 million, with estimates ranging from $465.32 million to $501.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of IRTC traded up $6.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,301. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after buying an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,816,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after buying an additional 309,520 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.