A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A10 Networks stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,039. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

ATEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $71,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,617 shares of company stock valued at $412,028 in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

